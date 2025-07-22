East Hollywood Nightclub Crash Driver Charged With 74 Felonies

A Southern California man has been hit with 74 felony charges after allegedly plowing his car into a crowd outside an East Hollywood nightclub over the weekend, injuring 37 people -- some critically.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office says Fernando Ramirez faces 37 counts each of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon. Prosecutors allege he intentionally drove onto the sidewalk outside The Vermont Hollywood around 2 AM on Saturday, striking dozens of pedestrians.

Play video content 7/19/25 OnScene.TV

Eight victims suffered great bodily injury, and Ramirez was allegedly out on bail in a separate domestic violence case out of Orange County. He's being held without bail.

If convicted as charged, Ramirez faces multiple life sentences in state prison.

Play video content 7/19/25 TMZ.com