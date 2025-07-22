East Hollywood Nightclub Crash Driver Charged With 74 Felonies
A Southern California man has been hit with 74 felony charges after allegedly plowing his car into a crowd outside an East Hollywood nightclub over the weekend, injuring 37 people -- some critically.
The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office says Fernando Ramirez faces 37 counts each of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon. Prosecutors allege he intentionally drove onto the sidewalk outside The Vermont Hollywood around 2 AM on Saturday, striking dozens of pedestrians.
Eight victims suffered great bodily injury, and Ramirez was allegedly out on bail in a separate domestic violence case out of Orange County. He's being held without bail.
If convicted as charged, Ramirez faces multiple life sentences in state prison.
TMZ obtained video of the terrifying moment, showing clubgoers walking along the sidewalk when a speeding car barrels into them, sending several people flying onto the hood before the vehicle races out of view.