New Video Shows Car Plowing Over People Outside Los Angeles Club

This is tough to watch ... new footage shows the moment a driver plowed into a group of people outside a bustling East Hollywood nightclub ... and you see bodies start flying.

TMZ obtained video from Saturday morning's horrific incident outside the Vermont Hollywood club ... and it shows a group of clubgoers walking down the sidewalk when suddenly a car comes zooming towards them, hitting them with the bumper and sending bodies toppling onto the hood.

The impact sends bodies flying in all directions and the car speeds out of frame ... continuing along the street and leaving a trail of destruction ... as clubgoers, pedestrians and street vendors were also struck.

At least 36 victims were injured, including 23 who are hospitalized, and some folks were reportedly briefly trapped under the car before it crashed and came to a stop.

Law enforcement says the suspected driver was pulled from the car after the crash and assaulted ... with one person pulling out a gun and shooting him. He had surgery for a gunshot wound and has been arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon with force likely to produce great bodily injury.