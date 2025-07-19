30 Injured After Car Crashes into Crowd Outside L.A. Nightclub, Driver Shot

Chaos erupted outside a bustling East Hollywood nightclub early Saturday morning when a driver plowed into a crowd of people -- and then was shot at -- leaving 30 injured and several in critical condition, officials report.

Seven people are in critical condition following a crash reportedly outside of The Vermont Hollywood club, with 6 others in serious condition and 10 in fair condition, the Los Angeles Fire Department reports. Seven others refused transportation after being evaluated by responding authorities.

The Los Angeles Police Department tells TMZ ... a vehicle rammed into a crowd just before 2 AM on Santa Monica Boulevard, near the intersection of Vermont Avenue. A physical altercation ensued, with a bystander using what is believed to be a silver revolver to shoot the driver.

Central Traffic Division confirms the driver was shot and is currently in surgery for a gunshot wound at a local hospital.

Visuals from the scene show several firefighters and police officers assisting those injured -- many of whom lay motionless on the ground. A silver vehicle can be seen crashed on the sidewalk, surrounded by debris, with its front bumper completely torn off.

An eyewitness told AXN NEWS she heard 2 gunshots from her residence before the car crashed, and then heard more gunshots after. She says she immediately rushed to the scene ... adding there is often screaming and fights outside the club.

The LAPD could not confirm that gunshots rang out prior to the crash.