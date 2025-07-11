Lufthansa CEO's Wife Behind Wheel Of Car That Killed Pedestrian In Italy

The wife of Lufthansa CEO Carsten Spohr says she's "at the complete disposal" of Italian authorities after running over a pedestrian with her car in a fatal accident.

Vivian Spohr, whose husband runs the German airline, says she's cooperating with an investigation into a deadly Tuesday incident in Sardinia, where she struck a 24-year-old woman with her car.

Local reports say Vivian was driving an SUV in Porto Cervo when she hit a woman who was using a crosswalk. The victim is 24-year-old woman Gaia Costa and she died from head injuries.

Vivian fled Italy for Germany after the crash and on Friday, her Italian lawyer issued a statement saying she felt "dismay and deep sorrow for this grave accident."

Italian media says Vivian was staying at the Spohr family's vacation home at the time of the accident.

Gaia reportedly tried to catch Vivian's attention by waving her hand ... but the car plowed into her and knocked her to the ground. Vivian's daughter was in the car and Vivian fainted when she realized what had happened.