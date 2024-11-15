Massive Turbulence on Flight Caught on Video, Forces Emergency Landing

A Scandinavian Airlines flight experienced such an extreme case of turbulence, the Miami-bound flight was forced to pull a U-turn and return to Europe ... and the harrowing ordeal was caught on video.

The Thursday flight departed Stockholm, Sweden and was already more than halfway to its final destination in Florida when it pulled a U-ey due to turbulence over Greenland ... later making an emergency landing in Copenhagen, Denmark to make sure all was well after the dramatic jolt.

Video shows moment extreme turbulence hit a SAS A330 over Greenland, throwing passengers into the ceiling on a Miami-bound flight which was then forced to turn around and head back to Europe.



A passenger who was on board SAS Flight SK957 said they witnessed at least one person… pic.twitter.com/exuDnDX9eQ — Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) November 15, 2024 @aviationbrk

Check it out ... passengers were lifted out of their seats -- some even hitting the ceiling -- screaming out as the plane pulsed up and down in the air. Food, personal belongings, and a bunch of other random items were thrown around the cabin ... which was packed with 254 passengers inside.

One passenger opened up about the ordeal to ABC News, recalling the turbulence turning "unpleasant" just as they started to cross into Canadian airspace.

Pilots ultimately decided to return to Europe to assess the situation.

An airline spokesperson later confirmed that passengers "were met by a special assistance team who provided information, addressed any concerns, assisted with rebooking, and ensured their comfort."

The spokesperson announced the passengers were either rebooked onto other flights or given accommodations in local hotels.

Thankfully, no severe injuries were reported for those onboard ... a strikingly different outcome to a Lufthansa flight's similar experience days prior. ICYMI ... after the flight left Argentina for Germany it experienced a severe bout of turbulence, resulting in 11 people injured.