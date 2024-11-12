'Traumatized' Spirit Passengers Speak Out After Gunfire Strikes Haiti Flight

Play video content ABC

Passengers onboard the Spirit Airlines flight struck by gunfire are speaking out in the aftermath of the harrowing ordeal ... confessing the situation left many "traumatized."

"Good Morning America" spoke with 2 passengers after their flight from Florida to Port-au-Prince, Haiti was diverted when gunfire damaged the aircraft as it approached to land in the city ... with bullets piercing the cabin, injuring a flight attendant.

Passenger Jean-David Desrouleaux said he heard a "clock, clock, clock" sound before realizing it was bullets striking the plane. He said he wasn't alone in the revelation, noting a few others realized the gravity of the situation in the aftermath of the shooting.

However, another passenger, named Philippe, said the situation wasn't as clear for others ... saying it was all "a bit traumatic."

He continued ... "I saw a lot of people going to the back of the plane and so the crew was really traumatized."

The Spirit Airlines flight landed safely in the neighboring Dominican Republic after the shooting. Those passengers weren't alone in their experience, as a JetBlue flight was also apparently struck by gunfire in Haiti as it took off for New York.

According to the airline, no issues were reported by the operating crew after takeoff Monday ... but a post-flight inspection revealed "the aircraft’s exterior had been struck by a bullet."

While the flight landed safely at JFK Airport, the airline is still "actively investigating" the incident.

JetBlue has also suspended flights to and from Haiti through the start of December ... but plans to monitor the situation.