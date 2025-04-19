Lady Gaga's Mic Malfunctions During Coachella Weekend 2 Set

Play video content Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

Lady Gaga experienced a little more mayhem than ordered during her Friday night Coachella weekend 2 performance when her mic cut out multiple times ... but to no one's surprise, she handled it like a pro!

Check out the video ... the singer’s head mic starts glitching just two songs into her headlining set, noticeably going in and out as she sings "Abracadabra."

Just like the professionals they are ... Gaga and her team swiftly switch out her head mic for a handheld as she descends from her tall skirt set piece without missing a single dance move.

Mic in one hand, cane in the other ... she carries on as if nothing happened -- and luckily didn't have any noticeable mic issues for the remainder of her energetic set.

The "Bad Romance" hitmaker brought up the mishap later on in her set ... apologizing to fans while also touting her vocals. She noted ... "I'm sorry my mic was broken for a second… at least you know sing live!"

On an uplifting note, she added ... "I guess all we can do is our best and I’m certainly giving you my best tonight."

Gaga also brought a monster of a performance at Coachella weekend 1 ... satisfying fans, many of whom applauded her set as the best 'chella performance ever.

2025 marks Gaga's second go at headlining Coachella -- she took center stage nearly a decade ago in 2017 ... filling in for Beyoncé, who was pregnant with her twins at the time and had to step down from the gig at the recommendation of her doctors.