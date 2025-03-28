Go Goo Goo for Gaga's Sexy Shots ... Happy 39th Birthday!

"Abracadabra" ... we've got all the Lady Gaga Hot Shots to celebrate this queen's 39th birthday!

With her dope new album "Mayhem" and her hot man, Michael Polansky by her side, Lady Gaga is on fire 🔥!

Exploding onto the music scene back in 2008, the superstar has delivered nothin' but rockin' bops ... and hot shots in her sexy tops!

Clearly all that movin' and groovin' is workin', because she's total body goals ... Check out this photo with her buns of steel on full display 🍑!

Keep your eyes peeled and enjoy the smoke show you Little Monsters ... "Just Dance" into our gallery and go ham with Gaga's hot shots!