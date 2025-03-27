LISA's Hot Shots to Kick Off Her 28th Birthday!

LISA "woke up feelin' like, like" a 28-year-old new woman -- the BLACKPINK superstar and "White Lotus" actress is celebrating her birthday!!

The Thai sensation's special day is March 27 ... and it couldn't come at a better time for her.

LISA dropped her solo album, "Alter Ego" last month ... and she's been jetting across the globe over the past few weeks to promote it at numerous events

The project -- which introduced LISA's five alter egos (Vixi, Roxi, Sunni, Speedi and Kiki) -- has clearly been in heavy rotation for her loyal fanbase, the Lilies, as it's attracted more than a billion streams on Spotify alone.

Outside of music, Lilies have been able to get their LISA fix by watching the third season of the hit HBO show ... which marks her on-screen debut as "Mook," an employee at a luxury resort.

While it's been a super busy time for her, it's not slowing down anytime soon -- she's slated to perform at Coachella in a couple of weeks ... and there's hope she will bring along some big-name special guests for her set.

She certainly took advantage with her time away from BLACKPINK with countless opportunities as a solo artist, but like LISA says on her album -- "This ain't just luck, this my lifestyle."

LISA's groupmate, Rosé, sent a heartfelt message in honor of her big day ... saying "my little lisapoop. happy birthday love. have the best 28th bday in the world!!!"

Jennie and Jisoo also made sure to celebrate her moment ... sharing cute pics of them together for the occasion before they all reunite for a comeback tour later this year.