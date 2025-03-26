Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Bretman Rock's Fun-Filled Philippines Vacay

Bretman Rock Fun-Filled Philippines Vacay

Published
Bretman Rock's Fun-Filled Philippines Vacay
Launch Gallery
Bretman's Baecation! Launch Gallery

Fill up your fun-tank and hit up the Philippines with social media star Bretman Rock!

The Philippines native -- who now resides in Honolulu, Hawaii -- went back to his OG stomping grounds and soaked up the pristine beaches and lush rainforests!

0326-Bretman-Rock-Philippines-Sub2

Bretman snapped several selfies with his boyfriend, Justice Fester -- the two enjoyed some rock diving and swam up a storm at Pahangog Falls.

0326-Bretman-Rock-Philippines-Sub1

If you follow Rock, you know he keeps his physique in check ... He made sure gym-time was on the trip itinerary, sharing this ROCK-solid gym pic!

Bretman Rock Hot Shots
Launch Gallery
Bretman Rock Hot Shots Launch Gallery

After you've concluded your Philippines travels with Bretman, check out his hot shots ... they don't disappoint!

related articles