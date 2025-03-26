Bretman Rock's Fun-Filled Philippines Vacay

Fill up your fun-tank and hit up the Philippines with social media star Bretman Rock!

The Philippines native -- who now resides in Honolulu, Hawaii -- went back to his OG stomping grounds and soaked up the pristine beaches and lush rainforests!

Bretman snapped several selfies with his boyfriend, Justice Fester -- the two enjoyed some rock diving and swam up a storm at Pahangog Falls.

If you follow Rock, you know he keeps his physique in check ... He made sure gym-time was on the trip itinerary, sharing this ROCK-solid gym pic!