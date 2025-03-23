Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Ayesha Curry Hot Shots to Kick Off Her Bday!

Ayesha Curry Happy Birthday to Me!!! B-day hot shots

Published
Ayesha Curry Hot Shots
Launch Gallery
Ayesha Curry Hot Shots Launch Gallery

Ayesha Curry turns 37 today ... and, we've got all her hottest shots to commemorate the anniversary of her birth!

Ayesha Curry

The bombshell -- who does it all -- is a heartthrob ... and, whether she's in a dress or a bikini, she's always catching people's eyes.

Ayesha Curry

Ayesha looks stunning posing on sandy beaches, and splashing around in the pool.

Check out the sizzling snaps for yourself. Enjoy!

Comments Are Back Standard Launch Image 1

Oh, and happy birthday Ayesha!!

related articles