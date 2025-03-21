The Clermont Twins Hot Shots To Celebrate Their 31st Bday!

Models and identical twins Shannon and Shannade Clermont are celebrating their 31st birthday today ... and let's just say, the photos speak for themselves!

No, you ain't trippin' ... You're ACTUALLY seeing double the trouble and double the hotness brought to you by these two bodacious birthday baddies!

The two shining stars have been in the spotlight since their reality television debut on "Bad Girls Club" in 2015 ... and continue to make a splash with their side-by-side sexy shots!