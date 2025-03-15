Eva Longoria's Hottest Shots For Her 50th Birthday
Eva Longoria's turns the big 5-0 today ... and, we've got all her hottest shots to commemorate the golden anniversary of her birth!
The triple threat -- who acts, directs and runs multiple successful businesses -- is still a Hollywood heartthrob ... and, whether she's in a dress or a bikini, she's always catching people's eyes.
Check out this pic ... where Eva looks like a red rose on a sandy beach, flipping her hair while strutting down the shore.
Longoria -- who rose to fame on the soap opera "The Young and the Restless" before hitting it big with "Desperate Housewives" -- seems to enjoy the sun and sand ... consistently hitting the beach in a series of bikinis.
She's got this black bikini ... and, it appears she's taking a much-needed break from her many responsibilities for a little R&R in this pic.
And, Eva's proving she can model as well as act ... looking ready to conquer all of New York City in this pic -- while enjoying a little bubbly and the sunset.
Longoria's got quite a few projects coming out soon ... including several movies that her IMDb indicates are already done and just awaiting release -- so, it looks like this might be the "Year of Eva."
So, happy birthday Eva ... you're still making audiences 'desperate' even if you're not playing a 'housewife' anymore!!!