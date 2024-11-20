Demi Moore, Selena Gomez and Others Attend "Elle Women In Hollywood" Event

Demi Moore, Julianne Moore and Selena Gomez were among a bevy of stars attending Tuesday's "Elle Women In Hollywood" event — and all the ladies looked stunning in their amazing outfits.

Demi, Julianne, Selena and the other celebs arrived on the red carpet at the Four Seasons Hotel on Tuesday night, posing for a slew of paparazzi pics.

Check out the photos ... Demi sparkled in her gold reflective dress; Julianne looked elegant in her red gown; and Selena was a sight to see in her black jumpsuit.

Other big-name actresses included Cameron Diaz, Carey Mulligan, Melanie Griffith, Eva Longoria, Zoe Saldana, Tilda Swinton, Saoirse Ronan, Mikey Madison, and Tom Hanks' wife Rita Wilson.

That group also showed up in their glamorous attire for the annual event, which honors women influencing Hollywood today.