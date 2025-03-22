Reese Witherspoon Hot Shots To Celebrate Her 49th Birthday

Break out the party hats -- it’s Reese Witherspoon’s birthday, and we’re here to celebrate our very own national treasure!

Reese is 49 -- just one year away from the big 5-0 -- but you’d never know it! She’s still radiating that signature Hollywood glow, and we’ve got a whole gallery to prove it.

Reese may be known for her iconic blonde bombshell look, but she’s no stranger to rocking a rich brunette vibe too. Whether she’s lighting up the red carpet or keeping it casual, she always serves serious style.

Of course, Reese’s birthday isn’t just about candles and cake -- it’s a celebration of everything she’s conquered, from winning an Oscar to cementing her place in pop culture with "Legally Blonde" -- which is making a comeback with a prequel!

