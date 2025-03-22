Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Reese Witherspoon Hot Shots To Celebrate Her 49th Birthday

Reese Witherspoon Still Bending & Snapping at 49💅 Birthday Girl Hot Shots

Published
Reese Witherspoon Hot Shots
Launch Gallery
Reese Witherspoon Hot Shots Launch Gallery
Getty

Break out the party hats -- it’s Reese Witherspoon’s birthday, and we’re here to celebrate our very own national treasure!

Reese is 49 -- just one year away from the big 5-0 -- but you’d never know it! She’s still radiating that signature Hollywood glow, and we’ve got a whole gallery to prove it.

reese witherspoon getty sub
Getty

Reese may be known for her iconic blonde bombshell look, but she’s no stranger to rocking a rich brunette vibe too. Whether she’s lighting up the red carpet or keeping it casual, she always serves serious style.

reese witherspoon getty sub
Getty

Of course, Reese’s birthday isn’t just about candles and cake -- it’s a celebration of everything she’s conquered, from winning an Oscar to cementing her place in pop culture with "Legally Blonde" -- which is making a comeback with a prequel!

witherspoon
Cleaning Her Walk Of Fame Star!!!

Happy birthday, Reese!

related articles