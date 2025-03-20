Pete Davidson's New Girlfriend Elsie Hewitt's Hot Shots

When Elsie Hewitt isn't sucking face with her new beau Pete Davidson, she's modeling for apparel companies and posing for magazines ... including the illustrious Playboy!

Now, Elsie is striking some more sexy poses ... only this time it's for one of our sizzling Hot Shot photo galleries. Enjoy the pics and try not to get burned -- because Elsie is smokin'!

Play video content

Check her out ... and, as you do, it will become abundantly clear that Elsie loves her bikinis. We agree ... they look pretty damn good on her.

And we're sure Pete feels the same way ... because if you're lookin' at these photos, then you probably caught our other pics of Elsie and the comedian all over each other in Palm Beach, Florida. And, we mean ALL OVER!!!