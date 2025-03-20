Scheana Shay Hits Puerto Rico for Husband's Ironman Triathlon

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Scheana Shay is standing by her hubby, Brock Davies, as the two reality TV stars recently hit Puerto Rico for an Ironman triathlon!

The series of challenges -- a 1.2-mile swim, a 56-mile bike ride and a 13.1-mile run -- were exactly half the length of a traditional Ironman challenge ... mad respect, Brock!

Cheerin' on her man, The "Vanderpump Rules" alum planted a smooch after her bulky baby daddy completed one of his races!

Swim, bike, run ... and then have some fun with our photo gallery above -- see Brock and Scheana take Puerto Rico!

