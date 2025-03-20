Scheana Shay Hits Puerto Rico for Husband's Ironman Triathlon
Scheana Shay is standing by her hubby, Brock Davies, as the two reality TV stars recently hit Puerto Rico for an Ironman triathlon!
The series of challenges -- a 1.2-mile swim, a 56-mile bike ride and a 13.1-mile run -- were exactly half the length of a traditional Ironman challenge ... mad respect, Brock!
Cheerin' on her man, The "Vanderpump Rules" alum planted a smooch after her bulky baby daddy completed one of his races!
Swim, bike, run ... and then have some fun with our photo gallery above -- see Brock and Scheana take Puerto Rico!
