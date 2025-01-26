Step aside Olaf ... these frosted snowmen have been built to perfection by Hollywood's craftiest celebs, and yes they're sticking to the classic snowmen accessories -- like carrot noses, twig arms and scarves -- but which snowmen are comin' out on top?

Reality TV star Scheana Shay headed north to Mammoth Lakes and found a bountiful of snow to whip up her snowbuddy, while "Boy Meets World" actor Ben Savage upped the game with a snowman who plays ice hockey!

Talk about "eyebrows on fleek" ... actress Brie Larson raised some 'brows on social media after applying pine branches to her icy figure.

And Kelly Ripa better watch out because her past and present TV cohosts, Ryan Seacrest and Mark Consuelos, built some bulky snow-bros!

Who wants to build a snowman? Our snow-packed gallery is bound to melt your heart ... check it out y'all!