WTF Fashion From Paris Fashion Week 2025

Paris Fashion Week is in full swing in the City of Light ... and has already put the spotlight on some out-of-this-world fashion.

Belgian fashion designer Walter Van Beirendonck stunned fashion week attendees with his bold new collection ... where his models donned vintage-inspired patterned suits with extraterrestrial-esque alien hands.

We're not entirely sure what Beirendonck was trying to transmit with this odd combination ... but we do know it got our attention.

Beirendonck doubled down on his space-centric designs, too ... as he also debuted a neon orange streetwear set -- which had the distinct print of an alien stretched from the head down to the model's toes. We think this look comes in peace!!!

Another jaw-dropping ensemble appeared to recreate a UFO abduction, of sorts. Check it out ... one model strutted down the runway in a bright blue bucket hat adorned with a matching string -- which gave big "beam me up" vibes.

Yet, it wasn't just Beirendonck bringing bizarre styles to fashion week this winter. The Clermont Twins made a splash sitting front row at the Bluemarble Menswear show in near-identical getups featuring feathers, camouflage, and shield sunglasses.