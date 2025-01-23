Madewell Sunglasses to Fit Every Style

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Feeling shady? You can never go wrong with a new pair of sunnies -- and Madewell has got you covered with all the best styles. With a variety of shapes and colors, from aviators to '90s inspired ovals, there's something that everyone will love.

Whether you want a pair of sunglasses that will have you feeling like you're an incognito celebrity or are looking for a bold style to stand out, Madewell has it all. Plus, their styles are all equipped with 100% UVA/UVB protection so you'll be looking stylish AND will be protected from the sun’s harmful rays.

Add a pop of color to your sunglasses collection with the Russell Oval Sunglasses in Rouge.

These highly-rated oval sunnies were made with the '90s in mind! With a dark lens to contrast the bright red frame, they’ll keep you safe from the sun with 100% UVA/UVB protection. Crafted with hand-cut acetate, these sunglasses are durable and made to last.

One customer shared: “Tried on in-store and kept thinking about how cute they were so I ordered them. I got the brown and I love them. So trendy without looking over the top. I think the shape would look great on most faces.” in Rouge.

You’ll look so on trend with a pair of the Logaan Aviator Sunglasses in Black.

These best-selling shades are inspired by the '70s and feature a dark frame that perfectly contrasts the brown gradient lens. Made from acetate, recycled brass and recycled plastic, these sunglasses are crafted with recycled factory scrap metals that could otherwise go to waste.

"The weight is substantial, the construction is quality, and the look feels high end ... I have the black ones, and especially love the tint of the lens, kind of a rusty, orangey gradient that blocks bright sun without totally concealing my eyes and face.Hands down my absolute FAVORITE Madewell purchase in 5+ years of shopping here," one five-star reviewer shared.

If you’re looking for a timeless pair of shades, these Fest Sunglasses will fit the bill.

Available in Golden Brown, these rounded frames feature a gold metal rim and lenses that have a light golden tint. With such a classic style, these sunnies will pair well with anything in your closet -- from summer dresses to leather biker jackets. And with 100% UVA/UVB protection, you’ll be looking cool while staying safe from the sun’s harmful rays.

One five-star reviewer wrote: “These are the sunglasses you’ve been looking for. Really nice and great price point. Simple, classic and in style just like everything else Madewell. I have a hard time finding glasses like this…These were 10/10.”

These Demmera Sunglasses in Tortoise are serving major retro vibes.

The square-meets-oval sunglasses offer a unique shape, with a hint of a cat eye that makes them feel like a throwback. They’re perfect for everyday wear, whether you’re getting glam or dressing down. Plus, they come with a microfiber pouch to keep them safe -- and it doubles as a cleaning cloth!

“Madewell sunnies never let me down. These are super cute and comfortable and I find myself wearing them every day. Such good quality, not easily breakable and very flattering! 10/10 recommend!” one fashionable fan wrote.

The Pierport Sunglasses are a total necessity for any sunnies collection.

These oversized, all black shades will have you feeling like an incognito celebrity. With an angular modern take on the retro cat-eye shape, the Pierport sunglasses are perfect for any occasion. Plus, they offer 100% UVA/UVB protection, keeping you safe from the sun’s rays.

A five-star reviewer shared: “I’ve been looking for a great pair of sunnies that can be worn both with a nice outfit and casually with athleisure. Bought these last month and am so happy with the purchase! Have already worn them a bunch. Definitely recommend!”

You can never go wrong with a classic like the Suffolk Aviator Sunglasses!

These oversized shades seamlessly blend the quintessential aviator style with a borrowed-from-the-boys square shape. With cool green lenses, gold frames and tortoise ear pads, these sunnies will have you looking cool no matter where you go.

“Trends come and go, but aviators are forever! These are just a great, classic pair of sunglasses that are always cute! I do want to note that they are smaller and less ‘triangular’ than standard aviators but are still great!” one happy customer shared.

If you’re looking for something a little funky, the Ashcroft Sunglasses in Faded Seagrass are for you.

Featuring a squared-off shape and a keyhole bridge, these oversized sunnies will add a pop of color to any look. The frame, crafted from acetate and brass, comes in a pale yellow color, ensuring all your ’fits will have a little bit of extra fun included.

One five-star reviewer wrote: “I bought these sunglasses on a trip to NYC and ended up ordering another pair because I like them so much. I wanted a pair of stylish, lightweight sunglasses that I could wear on top of my head without my hair getting ripped out and these are perfect!”

The Valoma Chunky Oval Sunglasses in Aroma are sure to make a statement wherever you go!

These bold sunnies combine a ’90s-inspired oval shape with a little bit of old Hollywood glam. With a red frame and a pink gradient lens, these shades will be perfect for when you want to dress up a classic outfit.

“These sunglasses are so stylish. Kind of a retro vibe IMO. They are lightweight and comfortable to wear. My face is small, so big sunglasses can look ridiculous on me. These are the perfect size for my face,” one Madewell fan shared.

Sign up for Amazon Prime to get the best deals!