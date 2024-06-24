Grilling, Barbecue Gifts: Everything You Need This Summer

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Make no missteak ... grilling season is here!

And we want to make sure you avoid your würst fears ... by helping you realize all your breast fantasies (forgive the chicken pun). Whether you're a self-proclaimed grill master or just want to buy a gift for the feeder in your family ... we've got you covered!

Check out our list of barbecue essentials this summer!

This easy cook on-the-go Blackstone 1814 Stainless Steel Propane Flat Top Griddle has proven to be a favorite for both avid and casual grillers.

One verified Amazon purchaser noted in their 5 star review: "So, I bought this grill last year for camping. After using it this long I can truly say its been the best choice I could have made. I love it. If you season it well before using, this grill will give you the best results. It has actually took the place of our old gas grill at home as well. Its easy to clean and it's well made."

While another wrote: "I love this appliance - it cooks everything perfectly and is so easy to use and clean up afterwards as there's not a lot of splatter when the lid is down. It's built to go to tail-gater parties or picnics with the family or any other outting that involves people and food. It's only 17" square but it holds a lot of food so don't worry about extra people showing up when they smell what you are cooking!!"

This BBQ Grill Utensils Set for Camping/Backyard basically has all your grilling essentials included ... sans actual grill and fuel (oh and the meat).

One satisfied customer wrote: "Lots of accessories! For $35, plus any discounts, it is worth the money for anyone getting or gifting their first (matching) accessory set."

While another 5 star reviewer noted: "I was skeptical of this product due to the low price, but it far exceed my expectations."

This Grill Basket, Barbecue BBQ Grilling Basket set really ups your game with not only the grill basket but a basting brush, grilling gloves, and even a portable case for a BBQ away from home.

One five star reviewer gushed: "We have used this for salmon, and veggies! It worked perfectly. The basket stayed closed while turning and is easy to wash. The pouch it comes in makes it easy to store when not in use! I would highly recommend!"

This one's a heavyweight ... you'll have mouth watering burgers this summer thanks to the Cuisinart Smashed Burger Press, Cast Iron ... coming in at 6.5" and a whopping full 16 oz making it the perfect tool for a backyard barbecue.

"Great value for the money!" wrote one 5 star review. "Has a bit of weight to it which is perfect for smash burgers! Ball up the meat, throw it on the griddle, place a piece of parchment paper over it and smash away. I like to press and hold it for a 10 count. Would definitely buy it again!"

This Wireless Meat Thermometer is a must if you want healthy and delicious food.

As one five star reviewer put it: "The temperature accuracy of this thermometer is top-notch. It never fails to pick the correct temperature, allowing me to cook my dishes to perfection every time. The reliable readings that it provides give me the confidence that I’m on the right track with my cooking. I also appreciate the speed at which this thermometer operates. It quickly displays the temperature, saving me valuable time in the kitchen and ensuring that I can keep track of my cooking progress efficiently. The value for the money that this thermometer offers is unmatched. Considering the quality and performance it delivers, the price is reasonable, and well worth investment."

This Carhartt Men's Firm Duck Apron tells hungry eaters you're serious about grilling.

One satisfied meat-chopper wrote: "Work in a butcher shop, I own two of them, very durable material, at first a is a little stiff but I am sure after a few washes it will be a little more [pliable], I think is designed for a carpenter because of the many packets."

While another couldn't help but roast their boyfriend (and not the meat) when they wrote: "Boyfriend constantly got oils spattered on his clothes while cooking and now that doesn’t happen (when he wears it)."

No trips to the ER this summer while wearing these Kingsford Extreme Heat BBQ Grill Gloves.

As one five star reviewer wrote: "These Kingford Grilling gloves are nice for BBQ grilling. I purchased a pair of gloves on sale for $15. It feels like you have big gloves on, but still have good dexterity. First, I tried them on an open fire over the kitchen stove for a few seconds and I did not feel any heat. Then we tried them on our Weber grill and they worked great. I used them to move the charcoal around after pouring out the charcoal. It started to feel it warm after about 10-15 seconds of moving around the charcoal. I use them to take off the steel grill when the charcoals at full blast, did not feel much heat either. I used them to flip the stainless steel skewers with no problems. So they give plenty of heat protection when working around the grill."

But we don't suggest you do any of the above and tempt fate ... better to just use tongs like a normal person while wearing the gloves.

This KINGSFORD Heavy Duty Deluxe Charcoal Chimney Starter will save you valuable time starting your grill.

"As an avid backyard barbecuer, I've tried my fair share of charcoal chimney starters, and I can confidently say that the KINGSFORD Heavy Duty Deluxe Charcoal Chimney Starter is a game-changer in the world of grilling. From its durable construction to its efficient performance, this chimney starter has earned a permanent spot in my barbecue arsenal," wrote one satisfied griller.

While another said: "I followed the instructions and it worked like a charm. Quick and easy to use. No fanning of flame no little pieces of burning paper flying around."

If you're serious about brisket, or really just barbecue, you gotta have butcher paper ... this Pink Butcher Paper Roll more than does the job.

"It has truly elevated my smoking game to new heights," gushed one barbecue enthusiast. "This food-grade peach wrapping paper offers exceptional quality and versatility, making it a must-have for barbecue enthusiasts and pitmasters alike."