Portable AC That Cools, Purifies, and Humidifies Air, Now Under $100

Tired of your window AC unit not working properly during the hottest days of summer? It's time to upgrade to a more portable cooling solution designed to chill, purify, and humidify the air in any room: the Costway 3-in-1 AC!

Stay cool and sane during the hottest season of the year with savings on this 3-in-1 AC. For a limited time, it's on sale for $95.99 (reg. $299), so snap it up while supplies last.

Designed to keep you comfortable and refreshed, the Costway has an innovative honeycomb cooling pad that guarantees high-level cooling and two ice-crystal boxes. It also has a non-compressor system to cool you off without racking up your electricity bill.

Customize your AC settings with its three fan modes (Normal, Natural, and Sleeping) and swing feature. There's even a 7.5-hour timer so you can avoid sweating while sleeping at night. All this is easily controlled with the 19.5' far-range remote control that works at a 60° wide angle.

Sensitive to dust and other particles? The Costway has a removable, washable filter that prevents bacteria, dust, and other airborne particles, while the anion function purifies the air by generating negative ions.

Don't sweat through the dog days of summer.