Taylor Zakhar Perez Is Thighs-Out in Paris in New Lacoste Underwear Shoot

Taylor Zakhar Perez is leaving the internet speechless in a debut photo drop ... after stepping into a new set of French undies for a new fashion campaign.

The photos are one thing, but it’s the video that is really drawing folks’ attention ... Perez runs around a gorgeous Parisian flat, checking himself out in the mirror, sipping espresso on a balcony, unintentionally showing off his goods to people on the street below him.

However, the pièce de resistance comes when Perez comes barreling down a winding staircase, thighs first, in a pair of tight white boxer briefs.

French clothing company Lacoste made it official Wednesday, announcing "The Kissing Booth 2" breakout star is the company's new global underwear ambassador -- and it's a pretty tight fit.