Nicole Kidman and Salma Hayek Exchange Words on Video at Balenciaga Show

Nicole Kidman and Salma Hayek exchanged words and put hands on each other at the Balenciaga show in France last month, according to a new video.

The actresses were attending the September 30 event as part of Paris Fashion Week — and things got a bit tense as they posed for paparazzi photos.

Os fotógrafos tirando fotos da Salma Hayek até a Nicole Kidman parar bem na frente dela e soltar um “don’t touch me” que deixou até a Katy Perry sem graça 😳 pic.twitter.com/3z5RK6Jfr1 — Central Reality (@centralreality) October 12, 2024 @centralreality

Check out the clip ... Nicole is face-to-face with Salma, saying something to her.

Salma places a hand on Kidman's arm, gently pushing her back. Nicole swats Salma's hand away and turns around to Kate Perry, greeting her with a kiss.

A shutterbug asks Nicole and Salma to stand together for a picture. But, Nicole makes a few more pointed comments to Salma while gesturing with her hands before she starts to walk away.

Salma looks somewhat flustered and, for some reason, says "Yes," please," to Nicole. She then poses for the cameras with Katy instead of Nicole, who has already left the area.