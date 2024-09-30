Katy Perry, Nicole Kidman & More Wear Bold Looks for Balenciaga Show

The bad weather couldn't keep the stars away from Balenciaga's Paris Fashion Week show ... with several A-listers hitting the event in their boldest looks.

Check it out ... Katy Perry leaned into the humid and rainy weather, rocking a wet hair look as she posed in a black ensemble made out a duffel bag and a fanny pack, of sorts. The singer beamed as she stopped for the cameras, throwing up a peace sign before making her way into the show.

Nicole Kidman also got the all-black memo, showing up to the fashion show in a black turtleneck, matching skirt and classic leather pumps. The actress kept her hair and makeup minimal ... likely a style choice inspired by the damp day.

Model Ashley Graham bundled up for the Balenciaga show, wearing a furry, cropped jacket that matched her sparkling black skirt. Like Nicole, Ashley opted for a neutral lip and let the clothes speak for themselves.

Of course, several other It-girls stepped out for the big runway event, with model (and Leonardo DiCaprio's girlfriend) Vittoria Ceretti and TikToker Dixie D'Amelio both popping up at the event.

Balenciaga has clearly bounced back from their 2022 ad controversy ... when the fashion house was criticized for having children pose with teddy bears dressed in bondage for one campaign. The company later apologized for inappropriate ads, noting they stood for "children's safety and well-being."