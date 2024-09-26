Rihanna Poses in Lace Underwear Set for Savage X Fenty Lingerie Shoot

Rihanna's looking absolutely savage in her new photoshoot ... rocking a bright yellow lingerie Savage X Fenty set.

Savage X Fenty dropped the RiRi pics just hours ago ... capturing the star in all her scantily clad glory -- no back to the bottoms and limited coverage up top too.

Her ensemble -- complete with thigh-high stockings and elbow-length gloves -- features a lace floral pattern running all over the 'fit.

Even her hair screamed fair weather ... with the dyed blonde locks looking even lighter than what we're used to seeing from the mother of 2.

Rihanna's certainly flexing her fashion muscles -- and other assets -- here ... not surprising given how big Savage X Fenty is and how much RiRi enjoys the fashion world.

Just earlier this month, the star attended New York Fashion Week to check out some of the looks ... and, appeared to shade former friend Naomi Campbell in the process.

Rihanna wore slightly more material to that event ... covering herself in a somewhat sheer white gown -- though she still showed off some skin while walking straight by Campbell. We're told there's no beef between the 2, FWIW.