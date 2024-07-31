Rihanna Dissed By Young Soccer Fan, Asked Her To Take Pic Of Him And Pulisic

... Asked Singer To Take Pic Of Him W/ Christian Pulisic

History has been made ('cause surely this has never happened before) ... a young soccer fan completely blew off Rihanna, asking the superstar singer to TAKE a photo of him with Christian Pulisic, instead of including RiRi in the pic!

Talk about something the young guy will later regret. 😆

The unintended snub happened this week at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx ... where AC Milan played an international friendly against Manchester City.

The "We Found Love" singer was there rockin' her upcoming FENTY x PUMA kicks ... and took photos with Pulisic, a midfielder for AC and the USMNT, Man City winger Jack Grealish, and midfielder Yunus Musah in a stadium suite.

This kid casually asking Rihanna to take his picture with Jack Grealish, Christian Pulisic and Yunus Musah. 😂🥹 pic.twitter.com/aTSLRhyWLO — Fenty Headlines (@FentyHeadlines) July 30, 2024 @FentyHeadlines

A young fan, who saw all the stars together, wanted to get in on the photo opp too ... but instead of asking security -- or ANYONE else to operate the cam -- he asked Rih!

Rihanna -- a mother to two boys -- was super cool about it ... and gladly took several pics from different angles.

The video damn near gave the Rihanna Navy (the singer's fan base) a heart attack ... though many pointed out how humble the billionaire superstar acted in the moment.

"She doesn’t seem bothered at all and she gives the kid his moment just like any of us would have," one fan commented on the video. "I respect that."

It's unclear if the young man took a photo with Rihanna later ... or if he even knew who she was.