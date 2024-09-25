Cardi B Looks Glamorous at PFW Weeks After Giving Birth to Baby No. 3

Play video content BACKGRID

A little drizzle didn’t stand a chance against Cardi B ... who was out there slaying at Paris Fashion Week after welcoming her third child earlier this month.

Cardi was dripping in gold, rocking a fringed, sequined Paco Rabanne dress with matching bling -- and she knew she was killing it as she stopped to hit some poses for the cameras Wednesday, marking her first public appearance since adding to her family.

The rapper was grinning ear to ear, totally in her element, but her umbrella squad? They were battling the raindrops, trying to shuffle her inside for the brand's S/S 2025 show.

Cardi just gave birth to her daughter earlier this month, only weeks after dropping the baby news -- right on the heels of filing for divorce from Offset.