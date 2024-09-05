Cardi B Pushed Around in Wheelchair at Amusement Park

Cardi B ain't getting up at a New Jersey amusement park ... rolling around in a wheelchair -- but, don't worry fans, 'cause it ain't what ya think.

The rapper pulled up to the DreamWorks Water Park in East Rutherford recently for her son Wave's birthday ... wearing a T-shirt and fancy fur hat with a bright pink and white purse -- a pretty eclectic outfit all told.

Most people may have missed the ensemble though ... 'cause Cardi's wheelchair stole the show -- drawing eyes as she took in the shops, we're sure.

Before anyone starts to panic, we've talked to sources close to the rapper ... who say she is in her final trimester of pregnancy and her feet were swollen so she didn't want to walk around one of the country's largest shopping centers, American Dream Meadowlands, where the water park is located -- totally understandable, since the mall spans approximately 3 million square feet.

Obviously, good to hear Cardi doesn't have health issues ... for both her and her bun in the oven. As you know, she's pregnant with her and Offset's third kid -- amid their ongoing divorce proceedings.

The two have drifted apart recently, leading to the split ... but, the kids always bring them back together -- including when these pics were taken.

Despite the picture-perfect co-parenting, sources tell us that's all it is ... the two are still going through with the divorce -- though they plan to keep up the co-parenting.