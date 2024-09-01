Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Cardi B and Offset Reunite for Wave's Birthday Party Amid Divorce

Cardi B and Offset Reunited and it Feels So Good ... For Wave's Birthday

DOIN' IT FOR THE KIDS
Cardi B doesn't hold any grudges against Offset, or at least she's not showing it, because the 2 reunited over the weekend for a special occasion.

Cardi and Offset hosted their now 3-year-old son's birthday party. It looks super amicable ... Cardi's dancing as she holds Wave.

She also posted a video of Offset bending down so he could see Wave eye-to-eye as they danced.

Cardi is still moving ahead with the divorce ... she filed on July 31, and there's no evidence she's had a change of heart. The only evidence here is they are clearly forming a united front to co-parent their kids.

And speaking of kids, Cardi's not hiding that baby bump. She's carrying their 3rd child and made that clear in her divorce filing. They also have a daughter, 6-year-old Kulture.

There have been reports Cardi called Offset, "unsupportive" -- she called BS on that.

She also called BS on reports she's ending the marriage because Offset was "more of a distraction than support." Cardi scoffed at the story, grousing "I don't know who is this damn source," adding Offsets an asset when it comes to taking care of the kids and working with her professionally.

Short story -- they seem to be getting along, which is more than good.

