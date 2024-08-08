Cardi B Reveals 'Freak Accident' Almost Made Me Lose the Baby

Play video content

Cardi B is speaking out after recently suffering a "freak accident" ... sharing with her fans all the terrifying details, including how it nearly cost her baby No. 3.

In a recent X Spaces convo, the rapper said she was recovering from a scary ordeal ... which left her briefly "paralyzed" ... and on the verge of losing her unborn child.

While Cardi didn't share what sparked the health scare, she did note the incident became so bad it "almost cost me my little one," indicating she almost went into early labor.

Cardi announced her pregnancy last week ... one day after filing for divorce from Offset, who she married in 2017.

As TMZ previously reported ... Cardi's divorce filing confirmed Offset is the father of her unborn baby, as she requested child support for all 3 of their kids. Cardi and Offset also share a son, Wave, and daughter, Kulture.

She has yet to reveal the gender of her new little one, who's expected to arrive later this year.

Thankfully, Cardi assured her followers that her baby was fine in the aftermath of the medical episode, but noted she's still struggling with pain.

As she put it, "If I don’t feel good in four hours, I’m going to the hospital and I don’t give a f***."