Nicole Kidman Leaves Venice Film Festival After Mother's Death

Nicole Kidman's dealing with a tragedy in the family ... leaving the Venice Film Festival abruptly after her mother's death.

Halina Reijn -- director of Nicole's new movie "Babygirl" -- accepted the festival's best actress award on NK's behalf ... reading a prepared statement from the star.

‘Babygirl’ director Halina Reijn accepts the #Venezia81 Best Actress award on behalf of Nicole Kidman, whose mother passed away upon her arrival to Venice pic.twitter.com/ig0Z6VpYC7 — Deadline (@DEADLINE) September 7, 2024 @DEADLINE

Nicole's statement starts by revealing the tragic news about her mom, Janelle -- causing members of the audience to gasp -- and saying she needs to head home to be with her family.

Kidman then dedicates the honor to her mother ... saying the collision between art and life is heartbreaking -- and, she's certainly heartbroken.

Nicole had been tight-lipped about her mother Janelle's health in recent years ... with the star talking briefly in 2022 about taking her mom to an exhibit after hours so she wouldn't catch Covid.

No cause of death has been given yet ... we've reached out to Nicole's team for additional information.

Nicole has credited her mother for supporting her during her acting career ... saying her mom put a lot of her own dreams on hold to support the dreams of her daughters.

Janelle was 84.