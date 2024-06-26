Topless Katy Perry Wows Everyone at Paris Fashion Week

Bianca Censori's Got Nothing On Me

Katy Perry stole a page out of Bianca Censori's fashion playbook as she went topless at Wednesday's Balenciaga show in Paris.

The singer made her semi-naked entrance at the event during Haute Couture Fashion Week -- and it was hard for anyone to keep their eyes off of her.

Katy just sizzled, showing off a lot of skin from the waist up, while wearing a long fur coat, leggings, boots and sunglasses. To top it off, her body was in perfect shape as she flaunted her rock-hard abs for the paparazzi.

Katy Perry talked about her outfit choice for the Balenciaga haute couture show:



"I had two options. I wanted to be very simple, sexy, and sensual. Simple, but chic." pic.twitter.com/M5o4SR8ID9 — Katy Perry Today (@todaykatyp) June 26, 2024 @todaykatyp

A throng of other celebs also arrived at the gala ... notably, Nicole Kidman, Anna Wintour, Naomi Watts, Ashley Graham, Michelle Yeoh, Kerry Washington, Teyana Taylor and Lisa Rinna.

But, none of those stars exuded Katy's sexual power, which mirrored that of Censori, the wife of Kanye West. As everyone already knows, Bianca's style always involves some form of nudity, so no real explanation needed beyond that.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Katy sported a different look around Paris, hitting the streets in a Balenciaga dress emblazoned with the lyrics to her new tune, "Woman's World."