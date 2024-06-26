Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Topless Katy Perry Wows Everyone at Paris Fashion Week

Katy Perry Bianca Censori's Got Nothing On Me ... Check Out My Knockers!!!

katy perry
Getty

Katy Perry stole a page out of Bianca Censori's fashion playbook as she went topless at Wednesday's Balenciaga show in Paris.

The singer made her semi-naked entrance at the event during Haute Couture Fashion Week -- and it was hard for anyone to keep their eyes off of her.

katy perry
Getty

Katy just sizzled, showing off a lot of skin from the waist up, while wearing a long fur coat, leggings, boots and sunglasses. To top it off, her body was in perfect shape as she flaunted her rock-hard abs for the paparazzi.

A throng of other celebs also arrived at the gala ... notably, Nicole Kidman, Anna Wintour, Naomi Watts, Ashley Graham, Michelle Yeoh, Kerry Washington, Teyana Taylor and Lisa Rinna.

Katy Perry's Hot Shots
Launch Gallery
Katy Perry Hot Shots Launch Gallery
Instagram

But, none of those stars exuded Katy's sexual power, which mirrored that of Censori, the wife of Kanye West. As everyone already knows, Bianca's style always involves some form of nudity, so no real explanation needed beyond that.

Katy Perry's Long Dress At Paris Fashion Week
Launch Gallery
Crazy Train Launch Gallery
Getty

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Katy sported a different look around Paris, hitting the streets in a Balenciaga dress emblazoned with the lyrics to her new tune, "Woman's World."

Coupled with her latest appearance, Katy is definitely turning up the heat.

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later