Katy Perry Wears Long Dress Featuring Lyrics to Unreleased Song

W/Lyrics to New Song on It!!!

Katy Perry's using Paris Fashion Week to plug her upcoming single, 'cause her unique gown's giving up some major details about the highly anticipated song.

Check it out ... the pop star steps out of a town car in Paris wearing a bright red dress featuring an immensely long train -- which just so happens to include the lyrics to her new track, "Woman's World."

🚨 KATY PERRY ARRIVED AT HER HOTEL IN PARIS.

Fans were about ready to roar when they saw the look ... as Katy has only released a small snippet of her first new music in years.

One fan cheered on X, "God Bless Katy!! That is one long train of lyrics OMG!"

Another weighed in, "SONG OF THE SUMMER IS WRITTEN ALL OVER THAT DRESS!!"

Though Katy was able to build hype with her show-stopping look, fans weren't able to get ALL of the lyrics ... as the train crumpled on itself a bit.

GUYS ITS THE FUCKING LYRICS

The former "American Idol" judge announced "Woman's World" last week, confirming it would drop on July 11 with a music video releasing the next day. However, after it was revealed that Katy was working with Dr. Luke again -- following his legal war with Kesha -- some fans were critical.

As we previously reported ... Kesha was at LAX when a photog asked her about Katy collaborating with Dr. Luke. She stayed mum but her look said it all.

Still, Katy's trying to rise above the hate, powering forward with the fashion week appearance/promo for "Woman's World."