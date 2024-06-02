Katy Perry Edits Harrison Butker Speech To Pro LGBTQ+, Women's Rights
Katy Perry Here's Harrison 2.0 ... I Love Gays, Women's Rights, The Whole Thing!!!
Katy Perry knows how to switch things up ... she has turned Kansas City Chief's Kicker Harrison Butker into a butt-kicker in support of women's and LGBTQ+ rights!
Katy posted an extreme edit of Butker's Benedictine College commencement speech, where he essentially said a woman's place is in the home and the movement for LGBTQ+ rights was downright dangerous.
5/11/24
You gotta listen to Katy's version ... Harrison sounds like AOC!
She posted her Harrison speech with the caption, "Fixed this for my girls, my graduates, and my gays -- you can do anything, congratulations and happy pride 🏳️🌈🏳️⚧️ 🧡.”
They're all Harrison's words ... just mashed up with an entirely different meaning.