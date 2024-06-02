Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Katy Perry Edits Harrison Butker Speech To Pro LGBTQ+, Women's Rights

Katy Perry Here's Harrison 2.0 ... I Love Gays, Women's Rights, The Whole Thing!!!

KATY PERRY'S PRIDE VERSION

Katy Perry knows how to switch things up ... she has turned Kansas City Chief's Kicker Harrison Butker into a butt-kicker in support of women's and LGBTQ+ rights!

Katy posted an extreme edit of Butker's Benedictine College commencement speech, where he essentially said a woman's place is in the home and the movement for LGBTQ+ rights was downright dangerous.

5/11/24
Harrison's og speech
Benedictine College

You gotta listen to Katy's version ... Harrison sounds like AOC!

She posted her Harrison speech with the caption, "Fixed this for my girls, my graduates, and my gays -- you can do anything, congratulations and happy pride 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ 🧡.”

They're all Harrison's words ... just mashed up with an entirely different meaning.

