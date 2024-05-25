Harrison Butker Doubles Down on Controversial Comments In New Speech

Harrison Butker was back before a podium Friday in his first public appearance since his controversial commencement speech – and he stood firm in his beliefs without giving an inch to his detractors.

BREAKING: In first public remarks since his commencement speech sparked a liberal meltdown, Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker makes very clear he’s not backing down from his faith. @buttkicker7 pic.twitter.com/q3Vh0KpvTg — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) May 25, 2024 @realDailyWire

Last evening, the K.C. Chiefs kicker gave another sermon onstage for the "Courage Under Fire" gala at Regina Caeli Academy – a traditional Catholic institution – in Nashville, Tennessee.

As a member of the school's board of directors, Butker leaned in heavily on his message from Benedictine College two weeks ago that rubbed many people the wrong way.

Play video content 5/11/24 Benedictine College

You may recall ... Butker railed against Joe Biden, COVID policies, the LGBTQ community and abortion during a 20-minute address at Benedictine. He also talked about his strict Catholic faith and women being homemakers.

Butker told Friday's audience that his values have been the subject of much discussion, pointing out that "timeless Catholic values are hated by many."

He then went on a mini-rant about his love for Jesus Christ before saying he was humbled by the support he received during all the backlash, but none of it compared to the "courage many saints have shown in their lives."

His speech went on and on for a while, but you get the point. Regarding the backlash, Butker has endured a lot of disdain for his views, mostly from liberals.

Play video content New Heights / Wave Sports + Entertainment