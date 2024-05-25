Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Harrison Butker Doubles Down on Controversial Comments In New Speech

Harrison Butker Stands Firm In His Values ... Claims Catholicism Is Hated

harrison butker
X/@TPostMillenial

Harrison Butker was back before a podium Friday in his first public appearance since his controversial commencement speech – and he stood firm in his beliefs without giving an inch to his detractors.

Last evening, the K.C. Chiefs kicker gave another sermon onstage for the "Courage Under Fire" gala at Regina Caeli Academy – a traditional Catholic institution – in Nashville, Tennessee.

As a member of the school's board of directors, Butker leaned in heavily on his message from Benedictine College two weeks ago that rubbed many people the wrong way.

5/11/24
SHOUTOUT FOR THE SWIFTIES
Benedictine College

You may recall ... Butker railed against Joe Biden, COVID policies, the LGBTQ community and abortion during a 20-minute address at Benedictine. He also talked about his strict Catholic faith and women being homemakers.

Butker told Friday's audience that his values have been the subject of much discussion, pointing out that "timeless Catholic values are hated by many."

Harrison Butker On The Field
Launch Gallery
Harrison Butker On The Field Launch Gallery
Getty

He then went on a mini-rant about his love for Jesus Christ before saying he was humbled by the support he received during all the backlash, but none of it compared to the "courage many saints have shown in their lives."

His speech went on and on for a while, but you get the point. Regarding the backlash, Butker has endured a lot of disdain for his views, mostly from liberals.

TO EACH THEIR OWN
New Heights / Wave Sports + Entertainment

But, one person who has his back is his K.C. Chiefs teammate, Travis Kelce, who recently made it clear he doesn't agree with "just about any of" the thoughts Butker has expressed. Yet, Travis did say it's not going to make him think any more or any less of his longtime friend.

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later