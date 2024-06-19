Kesha Seems to Respond to Katy Perry Working With Dr. Luke Again

Katy Perry is facing backlash for again working with music producer Dr. Luke ... almost 7 years after being dragged into his legal battle with Kesha -- who seems to have chimed in.

According to Rolling Stone, Katy is collaborating with a slew of music producers for her untitled 6th studio album. Per the report, Katy has tapped the producers who helped make hits on her albums "Teenage Dream" and "Prism" ... including Max Martin, Dr. Luke, Stargate, among many others.

Because Katy is going back to Dr. Luke well for her new tunes -- Kesha's fans are PISSED and dragging her for the decision ... calling it a betrayal. And Kesha seems to agree.

Like we said ... Kesha herself also appears to have acknowledged the news -- taking to X and simply writing "lol" without any context ... this on the heels of speculation KP had recruited Luke.

Remember, Kesha accused Dr. Luke of sexual assault in a 2014 lawsuit -- but Dr. Luke denied the allegations, hitting back with a lawsuit of his own -- suing Kesha for defamation.

Kesha chose to drop her lawsuit in August 2016 ... but Luke's defamation suit wasn't settled until June 2023. She noted in a statement at the time ... "Only God knows what happened that night ... I am looking forward to closing the door on this chapter of my life and beginning a new one. I wish nothing but peace to all parties involved."

It's unclear if Luke helped produce Katy's forthcoming single 'Woman's World' ... or if he touched other tracks on the album. Either way ... it's certainly a choice, for better or worse.