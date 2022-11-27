Kim Petras Defends Working with Dr. Luke ... As Kesha Trial Draws Near

Kim Petras is doubling down on her continued partnership with Dr. Luke -- this as his trial against Kesha is set to get started next year.

The singer got into a number of testy exchanges Sunday with a ton of Twitter users who were dogpiling her over a tweet she sent out that read, "get talented or good at anything then talk to me." One person responded, "stop defending dr luke first then."

Petras's since-deleted response ... "5000000 ppl work with him why y'all only coming at me. I have nothing to say or be ashsamedof at all. go away." She continued to fend off bird app users who were furious with her ... slamming her for what they perceived as her defending her longtime producer Dr. Luke, who's been accused of sexually assaulting Kesha.

Luke, of course, has vehemently denied Kesha's allegations time and again, and even sued her for defamation over her repeated claims -- a civil case that's finally going to court in July after years of litigation between the two of them. She first accused him back in 2014.

Play video content X17online.com

After a lot of back and forth with an army of Kesha supporter, Kim gave up the fight ... deleting most of her tweets from Sunday and suggesting she was sick of arguing.

Her point about other artists working with Luke are worth noting though -- while she does have an extensive professional relationship with him, she's far from the only one. Other big-name stars have collaborated with Dr. Luke ... even after Kesha went public with her claims.

Doja Cat is among some of the celebs who've teamed up with Luke, as has Saweetie, DaBaby, The Kid Laroi, Tyga, Lourdiz, and several others who have the guy listed as either a writer or co-writer on tracks of theirs.