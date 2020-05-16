Transgender Singer Kim Petras' New Music Video Packed With Celebs

Kim Petras just dropped a new quarantine-friendly music video ... and it's packed to the gills with celebs checking in from home and having a rockin' good time.

The transgender singer's latest hit is called "Malibu" ... and the theme for the music video is people everywhere daydreaming about some fun in the sun once these safer-at-home days are over.

Paris Hilton kicks off the long list of celebrity cameos, followed by Demi Lovato, Jessie J and Charlie XCX.

There are also appearances from Jonathan Van Ness, Madelaine Petsch, Todrick Hall, Pabllo Vittar, Loren Gray, Aquaria, Nikita Dragun, Dorian Electra, Brittany Broski, Bowen Yang, Slayyyter, Daniel Preda and Theodora Quinlivan.

Yeah, Kim's rollin' deep!!!

As you know ... KP loves trolling the hateful, homophobic Westboro Baptist Church, even parading around right in front of the hatemongers' HQ in Topeka, Kansas ... but this video is all about FUN.