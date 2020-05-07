Carole Baskin Submits Clip For Justin Bieber's Music Video, Misses Cut

Exclusive

Carole Baskin wants to be a cool cat and kitten herself, so she submitted a clip for Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande's new music vid ... but she didn't make the final cut.

Here's the deal ... Justin and Ariana have a new music video for their quarantine-themed song, "Stuck With U," dropping tonight, and they've been asking for fan submissions to be included in the vid.

Play video content

Carole and her husband sent one in, dancing to the tune with their cat and wearing animal print robes. Justin shared it on social media to promote his video, but that's as far as she's getting.

Sources close to JB tell TMZ ... Justin and Ariana will NOT be using Carole's submission in the final cut.

Carole Baskin tells TMZ ... some of Justin's friends asked if they would submit a clip for the music video, so she and Howard dressed up in their old Fur Ball gala outfits and filmed a dance with their cat, Pearlie.

Missing the final cut is news to Carole ... she says they weren't told one way or another if they made the cut, but she's happy Justin shared it with his followers and she hopes "it doesn't attract too many of the haters who have been bashing us since being misled by 'Tiger King.'"