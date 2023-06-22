Kesha and Dr. Luke Settle Defamation Lawsuit

Kesha and Dr. Luke are no longer beefing in court ... because they just announced a settlement in their defamation battle after years of nasty back and forth.

The singer says she and the famous music producer agreed to a resolution of the lengthy legal battle ... though the terms of the settlement are unclear.

It's the end of the road for a long legal war that's been winding through the courts for nearly a decade ... remember, Kesha accused Dr. Luke of an alleged 2005 rape back in 2014 and he denied her claims and sued her for defamation.

Play video content 9/18/17 X17online.com

In a statement, Kesha says ... "Only God knows what happened that night. As I have always said, I cannot recount everything that happened."

She adds ... "I am looking forward to closing the door on this chapter of my life and beginning a new one. I wish nothing but peace to all parties involved."

Dr. Luke says he appreciates Kesha acknowledging she cannot recount what happened on the night she claimed he drugged and raped her, and he still denies it ever happened.

Luke says ... "I never drugged or assaulted her and would never do that to anyone. For the sake of my family, I have vigorously fought to clear my name for nearly 10 years. It is time for me to put this difficult matter behind me and move on with my life. I wish Kesha well."