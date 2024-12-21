Santa Claus Hits Hollywood With A Star-Studded Crew!

You better not pout ... you better not cry, and we're about to tell you why: we know who's in Santa Claus's star-studded rolodex because his Hollywood tour has kicked off and he's makin' his stops to some of the hottest celebs!

Stars like Sabrina Carpenter and Jennifer Hudson leaned into the Christmas season, going arm in arm with Mr. Claus, and by this point, Santa must know who the Queen of Christmas is ... Miss Mariah Carey of course!

Making spirits bright, actor Skylar Astin snapped a photo with Santa at Madison Square Garden and real estate mogul Mauricio Umansky looked dapper in his Santa selfie.

April Love Geary and Robin Thicke took a sleigh ride with their kiddos and met up with Santa for a family photo.

And what better way for Scheana Shay to flee the valley with her crew -- posing with Santa on The Polar Express?!