Vail Bloom on 'Vanderpump Rules' 'Memba Her?!

American actress Vail Bloom was in her early 30s when she was cast on season 3 of "Vanderpump Rules" back in 2014 -- led by the one and only restaurateur and television personality Lisa Vanderpump.

Vail was a hostess at the sexy unique restaurant aka "SUR," and was accompanied by some of television's most dramatic stars including Stassi Schroeder, Jax Taylor, Tom Sandoval, Scheana Shay, Kristen Doute and Katie Maloney.