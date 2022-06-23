Laura-Leigh From Vanderpump Rules -- 'Memba Her?!
6/23/2022 12:01 AM PT
American actress Laura-Leigh was 22 years old when she was cast to be a part of 'Vanderpump Rules' -- Bravo's hit reality show, first airing in 2013, led by the one and only restaurateur and television personality Lisa Vanderpump.
Laura-Leigh served crispy chicken sandwiches and fried goat cheese balls with some of television's most dramatic stars including Stassi Schroeder, LaLa Kent, Jax Taylor, Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz, Scheana Shay, Kristen Doute and Katie Maloney.
Laura-Leigh left the show after one season when she booked a role in "We're The Millers" starring Jennifer Aniston.