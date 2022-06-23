Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Laura-Leigh From Vanderpump Rules -- 'Memba Her?!

Laura-Leigh From 'Vanderpump Rules' 'Memba Her?!

6/23/2022 12:01 AM PT
'Memba Them?! -- Part 6
Launch Gallery
'Memba Them? Launch Gallery

American actress Laura-Leigh was 22 years old when she was cast to be a part of 'Vanderpump Rules' -- Bravo's hit reality show, first airing in 2013, led by the one and only restaurateur and television personality Lisa Vanderpump.

Laura-Leigh served crispy chicken sandwiches and fried goat cheese balls with some of television's most dramatic stars including Stassi Schroeder, LaLa Kent, Jax Taylor, Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz, Scheana Shay, Kristen Doute and Katie Maloney.

Laura-Leigh left the show after one season when she booked a role in "We're The Millers" starring Jennifer Aniston.

Guess what she looks like today!

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later