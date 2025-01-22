Al Lambert In 'Step By Step' 'Memba Her?!

American actress Christine Lakin was only 11 years old when she first started playing Al -- the youngest all-American daughter -- on the blended family TV series "Step by Step" back in 1991.

Lakin was part of an ensemble cast featuring Patrick Duffy as the former construction worker turned business owner and father of three, Frank Lambert, Suzanne Somers as Frank's caring and at times controlling 2nd wife, Carol Foster Lambert, and Staci Keanan as Carol's oldest daughter and the funny feminist, Dana Foster.