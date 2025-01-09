George Kotsiopoulos on 'Fashion Police' 'Memba Him?!

Fashion expert and TV personality George Kotsiopoulos was 41 years old when he first started co-hosting "Fashion Police" -- E!'s fashion review series with Joan Rivers -- back in 2010.

Joining George included of course Joan Rivers who never stood down from ripping jokes, Giuliana Rancic who took a more casual approach when giving her fashion critiques, and Kelly Osbourne who notoriously debuted her cool purple hair!

Other co-hosts on "Fashion Police" included Kathy Griffin and Melissa Rivers.