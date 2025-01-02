Stacey McGill in 'The Baby-Sitters Club' 'Memba Her?!

Canadian actress Bre Blair was just a teenager when she became known for playing Stacey McGill -- the 13-year-old babysitter and math whiz -- in the timeless 1995 family film "The Baby-Sitters Club."

Bre was part of an ensemble cast including Stacy Linn Ramsower as the creative girl who loves reading, Mallory Pike, Rachael Leigh Cook as the organized one with the best handwriting in the club, Mary Anne and Tricia Joe as the stylish and fearless friend who loves drawing, Claudia.