John Milner in 'American Graffiti' 'Memba Him?!

American actor Paul Le Mat was in his 20s when he became known for playing John Milner -- the drag racing, rebellious "King of the Strip" and car enthusiast-- in the 1973 film "American Graffiti."

Paul shared the big screen with Ron Howard as the recent high school graduate and class president gearing up for college, Steve, Richard Dreyfuss as Steve's bestie with the college scholarship, Curt and Harrison Ford as the cocky out-of-town challenger proving his Chevy is the best, Bob.