Coach Cutlip in 'The Wonder Years' 'Memba Him?!

American actor Robert Picardo was in his mid-30s when he first started playing the vicious Coach Cutlip -- who always wears a red hat and whistle while barking orders at P.E. -- in the classic family sitcom "The Wonder Years" back in 1988.

Picardo was part of an ensemble cast including Fred Savage as the awkward brother, Kevin, Jason Hervey as Kevin's big bro who enjoys bullying his younger sibling, Wayne and Danica McKellar as the girl next door, Winnie.