Ginger in 'Blended' 'Memba Her?!

Albuquerque, New Mexico native and actress Jessica Lowe was in her mid-20s when she played Ginger -- the mousy voiced step mother and Eddy's wife -- in the rom-com film "Blended" back in 2014.

Jessica was part of an ensemble cast including Kevin Nealon as Ginger's husband who lives in Vancouver, Eddy, Adam Sandler as the clumsy manager at Dick's Sporting Goods, Jim, and Drew Barrymore as the professional closet organizer who falls in love with Jim, Lauren.